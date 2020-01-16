Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Outperformer” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to an outperformer rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $37.98.
In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
