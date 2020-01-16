Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Outperformer” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to an outperformer rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

