Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €103.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.07 ($98.92).

SU stock opened at €92.34 ($107.37) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.16. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

