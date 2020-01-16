Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INF. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 896.40 ($11.79).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 856.80 ($11.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 825.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.80. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

