Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Lifted to Buy at National Securities

National Securities upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AQB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.