Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€114.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €122.71 ($142.69).

Shares of MOR opened at €118.10 ($137.33) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 52-week high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -38.82.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

