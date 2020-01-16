Barclays Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €99.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.82 ($118.39).

Vinci stock opened at €100.55 ($116.92) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.79. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

