Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN opened at GBX 2,642 ($34.75) on Monday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,854 ($24.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,535.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,484.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.