State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.