Peel Hunt Raises M&G (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,520

M&G (LON:VTY) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

