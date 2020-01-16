Head-To-Head Comparison: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus SPS Commerce (NYSE:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Fastly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $248.24 million 8.11 $23.87 million $0.61 94.72 Fastly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.67% 9.80% 7.97% Fastly N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SPS Commerce and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 0 6 1 3.14 Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $60.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $25.49, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Fastly on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

