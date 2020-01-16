Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $155.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded as high as $163.72 and last traded at $162.71, with a volume of 269671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.46.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 139,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

