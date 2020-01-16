Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $144.64, with a volume of 712797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.93.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

