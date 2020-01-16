Accenture Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 49,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,552% compared to the average volume of 2,970 call options.

ACN opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. Accenture has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
State Street Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Peel Hunt Raises M&G Price Target to GBX 1,520
Peel Hunt Raises M&G Price Target to GBX 1,520
Head-To-Head Comparison: Fastly versus SPS Commerce
Head-To-Head Comparison: Fastly versus SPS Commerce
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade
Fidelity National Information Servcs Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Fidelity National Information Servcs Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Accenture Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Accenture Sees Unusually High Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report