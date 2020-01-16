Accenture Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 49,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,552% compared to the average volume of 2,970 call options.

ACN opened at $207.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. Accenture has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

