American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 711,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

