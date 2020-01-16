Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.