Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Decreases By 7.9%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in AerCap by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. AerCap has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

