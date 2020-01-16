Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 155,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.32.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 283.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.