Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 155,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ACB opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.32.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
