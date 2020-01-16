Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

