Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

DCPH opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,278. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

