FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.15. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Boston Partners grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

