R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $6,575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 243.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

