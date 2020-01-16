Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) in the last few weeks:
- 1/15/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “
- 1/11/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/4/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 1/3/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/17/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/13/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/5/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/3/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/28/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/21/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/20/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.71 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
