Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $647.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,697,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.