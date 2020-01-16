Piper Sandler Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

CPE opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

