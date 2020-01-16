Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – B. Riley boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

EFC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $623.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 341.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $1,589,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

