Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Short Interest Update

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

