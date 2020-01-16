FY2019 EPS Estimates for Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horiba in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. Horiba has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $69.00.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

