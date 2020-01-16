Analysts Offer Predictions for Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE OSW opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.07. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

