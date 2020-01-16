EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

EQT opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

