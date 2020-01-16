American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AEL opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $24,521,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 255,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 66.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 166,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

