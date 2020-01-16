Analysts Offer Predictions for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.70 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM)

