Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Co in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will earn $1.83 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE MC opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $173,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

