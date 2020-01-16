FY2019 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By B. Riley

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 989,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

