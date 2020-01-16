FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Cut by Analyst

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,921.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,900 shares of company stock worth $350,304.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

