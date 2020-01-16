KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

