Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

OXY stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 15,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 47,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

