Oppenheimer Weighs in on QuickLogic Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

QUIK opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

