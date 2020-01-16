B. Riley Weighs in on Ichor Holdings Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ichor has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ichor by 830.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

