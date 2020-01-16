GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY19 guidance at $4.85-5.15 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

