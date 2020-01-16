CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Offer Predictions for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Co’s FY2019 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Co’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B. Riley
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B. Riley
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Cut by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Cut by Analyst
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc.
KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share
Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report