CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.