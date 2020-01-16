CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.
Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.
