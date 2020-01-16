Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBCI opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

