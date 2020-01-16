Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Update

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 41,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $27,380.13. Also, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Asanko Gold by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

