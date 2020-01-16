Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $105,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

