Head-To-Head Review: Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) versus Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Business First Bancshares pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Northeast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $83.97 million 3.95 $14.09 million $1.45 17.22 Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 2.09 $13.88 million N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northeast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.63% 8.53% 1.08% Northeast Bancorp 15.82% 13.35% 1.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Business First Bancshares and Northeast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

