Boeing (NYSE:BA) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.15. Boeing has a 1-year low of $319.55 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

