Head-To-Head Analysis: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 5 0 2.83

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $15.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Verra Mobility -3.20% 17.80% 4.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 141.25 Verra Mobility $370.15 million 6.35 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -22.03

AdaptHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats AdaptHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

