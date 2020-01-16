Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) & Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Financial Analysis

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aduro BioTech has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.6% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aduro BioTech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech 0 4 3 0 2.43 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 424.19%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 618.69%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aduro BioTech.

Profitability

This table compares Aduro BioTech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech -544.94% -78.64% -25.00% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -93.49% -78.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aduro BioTech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech $15.09 million 6.62 -$95.36 million ($1.16) -1.07 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.37 million ($6.08) -0.08

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aduro BioTech. Aduro BioTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aduro BioTech beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing product candidates to prevent or control immune responses through the stimulator of interferon genes pathway. In addition, the company is developing BION-1301, a fully blocking humanized monoclonal anti-APRIL antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for IgA nephropathy and multiple myeloma; and CD27, a co-stimulatory receptor, which is in preclinical studies expressed on different immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes and NK cells. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck Sharp and Dohme B.V.; license agreements with Karagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UC Berkeley, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

