Comparing New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) & Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.32% 2.61% 1.69% New Senior Investment Group -16.80% -30.57% -3.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $212.49 million 24.43 $46.21 million $1.12 41.79 New Senior Investment Group $444.30 million 1.46 -$159.35 million $0.57 13.74

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 New Senior Investment Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.44, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

