Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TM stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

