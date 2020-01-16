Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Up 9.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 568,759 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 364,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Specifically, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

